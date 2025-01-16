Doncaster author and podcaster explains how contrast therapy changed his life and helped him grow through grief

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster-based widowed solo parent who lost his wife hours after she gave birth in 2018 shares how ice baths and contrast therapy changed his life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Author and podcaster Ric Hart, based in Misterton, has seven published books – five children’s books, which are the Hugo and Daddy sagas available on Amazon and at Waterstones, alongside his autobiography Pupy Love (sic) and latest adult book “Growth Through Grief” – and also a podcast “Real with Ric”.

Ric started his journey through Contrast Therapy two years ago, and what a journey this has been for his physical and mental growth within.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Anyone who has suffered change, adversity, loss, trauma, or just a major challenge in their life and is struggling with stress, anxiety or depression, ice water with sauna heat is the answer to growth full stop.”

Ric Hart.

Ric has five to six ice baths weekly at five degrees for three minutes and has done this week in and week out for two years.

He now does it alongside sauna heat.

He explains: “What seemed to be difficult in life starts to become easier. Your resilience and strength, alongside so many health benefits, just elevates, and you start to see a more profound connected nervous system and a more powerful mindset.

"This therapy alternative also is very positive for aches, pains, inflammation, quicker recovery, and over time can lead to an increase in our immune system and metabolism.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ric shares his journey through hot and cold therapy at www.harthealth.uk or his Instagram page at ‘hart health hot cold therapy’.

He continued: “I look back on how I went on to write my second adult book and also create my podcast, did contrast therapy contribute to this brave step forward? 100% it did.”

Ric now looks to the future with huge hope for himself and his son Hugo, sharing his journey as time passes.

Ric also says: “We can find ways to grow through our grief, it’s OK to focus on you, reinvent yourself, and go after what lights you up. Our lost

loved ones would want us to go on and smash the hell out of life, and that’s what I intend to do, the best I can.”