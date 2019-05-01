Doncaster at the ready as Tour de Yorkshire hits the streets

It’s back! Next week, the eyes of the cycling world will be firmly fixed on Doncaster, as one of the biggest races on the UK calendar takes over the town tomorrow, May 2.

This year the line up is due to include the former Tour de France winner, Chris Froome, one of the best known riders on the planet.

Pupils at Toll Bar Primary School, Doncaster, get on their bikes ahead of the Tour de Yorkshire, which will come past their school on May 2

Bunting is already up across the borough ahead of the race which this year starts in the town centre, with the market place and the route out of the town expected to be lined with tens of thousands of spectators. Previous years have seen 50,000 along the route cheering the riders on.

This will be the third time the tour has come to the borough.

Tia Greyhound charity shop in Askern, decorated for the Tour de Yorkshire

It first visited Doncaster in April 2016.

And 2018 saw Doncaster host the first stage of the both men’s race and the women’s race. The second stage of the race that year passed through the borough the following day, taking in Conisbrough and Mexborough.

Yeah one pupil Rosie Micklethwaite, aged six, and F2 pupil Fabian Gergorczuk, aged five, with the Tour de Yorkshire trophy at Toll Bar Primary School

This year, over the last few weeks, many organisations and residents along the route have spend many hours decorating their properties in the race’s colours of blue and yellow. Many have put out Yorkshire flags to make sections a festival of colour.

But the real action is set to start on Thursday afternoon.

The market, bunting already in place, will be transformed with a big screen outside the corn exchange, and many fans are expected to turn out to see the signing in of the riders.

There will be a number of extra themed stalls in the wool market, as well as street entertainers, and throughout the day, the big screen will show action from the race as it proceeds through the county.

Devon's Kitchen, in Bentley, decorated for the Tour de Yorkshire

The big name riders are set to set off at 1.05pm – but they will not be the first bikes to head off on the route.

Before that, there will be a ‘community pelaton’, ahead of the race. That will see 40 school children head off on part off on the route before the serious professionals got on their way.

They will be joined by eight market traders, on butchers’ delivery bikes.

The racers will initially set off on a parade section of the route. This will take them out from Doncaster market, past the Mansion House, along Hallgate, past Christ Church and then over St George’s Bridge on to the A19. From then they will continue through Bentley.

The race proper will then start as the riders arrive in Toll Bar.

Among those lining the route will be the pupils of Toll Bar Primary School Youngsters and staff are excited about the prospect of the race zooming right past their gate. Race organisers have already visited the school and showed them the trophy.

Knit and Stitch, at Doncaster Market Place, decorated for the Tour de Yorkshire

Governor at the school Pam Sutton said excitement was building among the youngsters.

She said: “It means a heck of a lot to our kids, and its going to be a one-off experience for them. They have been really involved with it, and have created some land art on the school field.

“They’re also decorating the front of the school. It’s a really good experience for them, and we’ve seen the excitement building up.”

Moving out of Bentley, the race will move into Owston, before heading past Askern, and Askern Lake.

Among those planning to be among the fans at the point will be Ian Byatt.

Ian, an Askern resident who runs street art sessions for youngsters, ran a session which created Tour de Yorkshire art on the doors of one of the boat house at Askern Lake.

He has also been involved in decorations along the route, spraying bikes yellow to be used on the route.

He said: “I think there is a lot of anticipation about it in Askern, and people are looking forward to it. We don’t get a lot of things like this coming through Askern. Taking part in the street art at the boat house made a lot of youngsters here aware of the race and what is about, but it will depend on their schools whether they can watch it.

“I will certainly be watching. I saw it when it came through Conisbrough last time, and it was great. It was only half an hour away. This year its just round the corner from home, and that’s marvellous.”

Then it continues along the A19, through Campsall, before leaving Doncaster via Norton, before heading towards Beverley. On the way the riders will pass through Snaith,Howden and Elloughton. The riders will reach Beverley and then head into the Yorkshire Wolds to tackle the first classified climb on Baggaby Hill before a brisk descent into Pocklington, through Elvington into Selby reaching its conclusion outside Selby Abbey at around 5.40pm.