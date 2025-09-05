Doncaster artist has inspired piece accepted at Danum Gallery
Leanna Blood’s original art called Move with the Tide is inspired by a woman named Beryl Lofthouse, a client of Leanne’s mother, whom she has portrayed in memory of her late husband.
Leanne said: “Her stories of their youth touched me deeply, and I felt compelled to capture not only her likeness, but the profound love and enduring bond they shared – even beyond death.
“Move with the Tide is a visual tribute to their journey. The title reflects the gentle resilience we find in surrendering to life’s inevitable currents – acknowledging them rather than resisting, or risking being overcome.
“In creating this piece, I hoped to honour their story and, in a way, help bring it to a meaningful close. I want others to witness her story and feel the quiet strength it represents, that healing does not mean letting go of what was, but learning to live alongside it.
“We simply learn to move with the tide.”
The piece can now be seen at Danum Gallery.