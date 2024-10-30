A Doncaster artist who has been a familar face in the city’s market for the last five years is quitting his studio – because of his fears over the weather.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Hollinghurst, who has used a stall to create dozens of artworks, has announced his departure – and will be continuing to paint at home until he can find a new studio.

In a post on Facebook, he said: “It is with sadness that I have decided to close my market stall after five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(This is because of "cold and dampness and not wanting to face another winter.

Artist Andy Hollinghurst is quitting his city centre studio.

"I have made many friends and will treasure the interesting time I have had.

"I will be painting at home until a new studio beckons me. Thanks for all the support and friendship.”

In 2021, Mr Hollinghurst, a former teacher, revealed how he turned to art to help him through depression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A teacher for 22 years and a headteacher for six more, he suffered a breakdown and turned to painting to help him cope.

“At first I was just painting in my shed,” he said.

“It was a way to portray how I was feeling.

“I gradually started to improve and my subjects became a bit more light hearted.

Andy now uses art to help start conversations around mental health with the goal of helping others.

“Depression can be a very isolating condition,” he said.

“I’m here to chat and have casual conversations.

“I point people in the right direction if they need medical help but I also talk to them about the benefit of art.”