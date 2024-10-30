Doncaster artist forced to quit city centre studio over weather fears
Andy Hollinghurst, who has used a stall to create dozens of artworks, has announced his departure – and will be continuing to paint at home until he can find a new studio.
In a post on Facebook, he said: “It is with sadness that I have decided to close my market stall after five years.
(This is because of "cold and dampness and not wanting to face another winter.
"I have made many friends and will treasure the interesting time I have had.
"I will be painting at home until a new studio beckons me. Thanks for all the support and friendship.”
In 2021, Mr Hollinghurst, a former teacher, revealed how he turned to art to help him through depression.
A teacher for 22 years and a headteacher for six more, he suffered a breakdown and turned to painting to help him cope.
“At first I was just painting in my shed,” he said.
“It was a way to portray how I was feeling.
“I gradually started to improve and my subjects became a bit more light hearted.
Andy now uses art to help start conversations around mental health with the goal of helping others.
“Depression can be a very isolating condition,” he said.
“I’m here to chat and have casual conversations.
“I point people in the right direction if they need medical help but I also talk to them about the benefit of art.”