Doncaster artist exposes tragedy of Irish mothers and babies

A new exhibition in Doncaster will expose the tragedy of Irish mothers and babies.

‘Rendition’ exposes the deportation of unmarried Irish women and their infants from Britain to Ireland for incarceration in mother and baby institutions.

Doncaster artist Fiona Cahill draws on her grandmother’s, her mother’s and her own experience. The term ‘rendition’ refers to informally/covertly transferring or deporting a person from one jurisdiction to another with less regulation for their humane treatment.

Rendition exists outside of the usual legal processes.

Fiona’s mother and grandmother, Maria and Philomena. They never saw each other again after this photo was taken.

Fiona said: “The British State refuses to apologise for its historic treatment of unmarried mothers.”

Through the exhibition she aims to interrupt the harms of separation and extraction they suffered, that are seen in the colonised experience

and in the commodification of the natural world.

Fiona explained: “A ritualised meditative process allows me to transmute my grief and trauma. Community grieving rituals such as funerals remain unavailable for the vast majority of infants – sons, daughters, siblings -still hidden behind the walls of institutions in the UK and in

Ireland. I hope that by recognising ongoing harms we can facilitate the UK apology my mum asked for and the sharing of our communal grief.”

Artbomb is delighted to have secured this groundbreaking exhibition in partnership with Doncaster Unitarians, with assistance from Arts Council England and Doncaster Council.

Artbomb co-curator Jennie Gilman said: “Rendition is a raw, poetically detailed ode to Fiona’s matriarchal ancestors and a call for justice for stolen people and populations everywhere. Through projects like Fiona’s Rendition and Spelling Mistakes Costs Lives’ Apartheid Apartments, ArtBomb is proudly evolving into a high street space which champions the art of protest and nurtures artistic freedom of expression.

“We’re grateful to Fiona for the warmth, passion and the gently galvanising energy she has brought to this project, and are extremely proud to be

exhibiting this work.”

Rev Stephanie Bisby, minister with Doncaster Unitarians, said: “This powerful and personal exhibition has implications not just for those directly affected by rendition, but for everyone impacted by generational trauma or complex family situations. We share Fiona’s interest in the power of ritual and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Rendition opens at Artbomb in Doncaster at 4.30pm on July 10 and will be on display until mid-August, visible from the street and open regularly from 11am-4pm on Wednesdays.

The exhibition will then tour community spaces and galleries before landing at the planned site at the former Magdalene laundry on Sean McDermott street in Dublin.