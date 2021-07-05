Doncaster art project aims to improve the mental health of the isolated and lonely

We Create is a partnership project between Cast, darts and Heritage Doncaster and is funded by the Doncaster Clinical Commissioning Group.

They aim their activities at all adults but in particular those who feel isolated and want to improve their mental health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The walks around Mexborough will be led by poet Ian McMillan.

They are launching two new projects this month - Creative Rambles and Art Allotments.

Project Manager, Cara McAleese said: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on communities and people are really feeling isolated and lonely.

“These sessions will be fun, friendly and a welcoming way of connecting with others as well as feeling inspired and creative with some incredible artists.”

Creative Rambles will be led by renowned poet Ian McMillian.

He will lead a series of six creative walks around historical sites in Mexborough.

He will be joined by the Mexborough and District Heritage Society.

The walk will take place from 11am on July 22.

The Art Allotment is in collaboration with Flourish in Conisbrough.

There will be the opportunity to plant seeds whilst listening to music.

Gary Hammond and Luke Carver Goss will be playing.

There is no experience necessary to join.

Sessions begin on July 22 at 1.30pm.

Cara said: “We are hoping to provide regular creative sessions indoors from September so do get in touch if you are interested in finding out more.”

To find out more information or to book a place on either event please contact [email protected] or phone 01302 341662.