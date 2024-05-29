Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An art club founded in 1897 has returned to its original venue after a 30-year hiatus. Doncaster Art Club, one of Yorkshire’s earliest art clubs, has come home to Brodsworth Hall and Gardens.

Last weekend, 57 paintings from 21 artists from the club went on display in the hall.

The artists used the landscape in and around Brodsworth as inspiration for their work and have created works using various mediums of acrylic, oil, chalk and pastel all depicting scenes such as the famous Laburnum arch in the gardens to crossroads, cows, topiary and croquet matches.

The return of Doncaster Art Club coincides with a season of art celebration at the English Heritage property, which started at the end of 2023 with the permanent acquisition of Landscape with Hawkers and Sportsmen, 1659, a painting by 17th-century Dutch Golden Age artist Jan Wijnants.

Julian Grainger from Doncaster Art Club with one of his paintings which was inspired by Brodsworth Hall and that has gone on display,as part of an exhibition, at the Englisah Heritage property. Picture Scott Merrylees

Thanks to generous funding from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and Art Fund, with a contribution from the Wolfson Foundation, the artwork was secured for the nation and became part of the charity’s permanent collection.

After conservation work the painting has been redisplayed specially for 2024 and can be seen up close in the dining room alongside new information about the painting.

Younger visitors can explore art with a new family trail inside the hall and have a go at making their own landscape scene. Later in the year, English Heritage members can book on a special behind the scenes art tour around the hall, including paintings not currently on display.

Eleanor Matthews, Curator at English Heritage said: “Following on from the permanent acquisition of Jan Wijnants’s painting last year, we are delighted to welcome back Doncaster Art Club who have put on a magnificent series of artworks using Brodsworth’s landscape as inspiration, and hope visitors enjoy seeing their creations.”

David Curtis, President of Doncaster Art Club commented: “Doncaster Art Club is delighted to have been asked to provide paintings from its membership for an exhibition of work largely produced on our visits over the last few years. In fact, the Club has enjoyed painting in the grounds of Brodsworth Hall since the early 1970s. The standard of the exhibits is testament to the talent which exists within our Club and its continued enthusiasm to be received each year for our `paint out`, in such an inspiring location. We hope you will enjoy your visit to the show and be able to relate to all the inspiring subjects we have chosen to paint.”

Story of a Painting/Inspired by Brodsworth runs until 3 November 2024.