Doncaster Army veteran bids for charts with song about struggles

A Doncaster Army veteran has launched a campaign to get into the charts – with a powerful anthem detailing the battle he and others have faced after leaving the military.

Lee Rowlands wants to record a song with musical duo Blood ‘n’ Soul – and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to help realise his dream.

You can donate to the appeal HERE

He said: “ I’m a veteran, who, like many others, knows all too well that the battles don’t always end when the uniform comes off.

"Many of us face challenges that go unseen — from mental health struggles to adjusting to civilian life.

"Recently, I came across two incredibly talented creators whose voices and music touched me deeply.

"It sparked a dream: to work with them to create a song that speaks for veterans everywhere - a powerful anthem that raises awareness about the difficulties we face after service, and raises vital funds for charities that support us.”

Rapper Young Blood and soul singer I Am Soul have worked together under the name Blood ‘N’ Soul – and Lee now wants to join up with the pair.

He said: “Of course, bringing this dream to life comes at a cost — from paying these amazing artists for their time and talent, to producing and promoting the song so it can reach as many people as possible.

"I’m asking for donations — even as little as 50p — to help cover the costs of creating and promoting this song.

"My ultimate goal is to get this song into the charts, so it can raise as much money as possible for veteran charities and shine a light on the reality many of us live with every day.

"If you can spare a little, you’ll be helping to create something that could change lives, raise vital funds, and give a voice to those who often feel forgotten.

"If you can’t donate, please share this page with your friends, family, or anyone who might be able to help. Every share, every penny, every bit of support means the world to me — and to so many veterans like me.

"Thank you for caring, and for believing that together, we can make this dream a reality.”