Doncaster Armed Forces awards: Here's how to nominate someone for an honour

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd May 2025, 09:15 BST

The hunt to find those who go above and beyond to support the city’s Armed Forces community is on with the launch of this year’s Doncaster Armed Forces Community Awards.

City of Doncaster Council has announced honours in a string of different categories – with nominations now open following last year’s debut ceremony.

A spokesman said: “The Doncaster Armed Forces Community Awards give us the opportunity to recognise those that go above and beyond in supporting Doncaster's Armed Forces Community.”

The spokesman added: “In Doncaster, we acknowledge and understand that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy and society they serve or have served with their lives.

The Doncaster Armed Forces Awards are back for 2025.

Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones has a pledge that no-one will be left behind - including backing our veterans.

The awards will be presented in November and the deadline for nominations is Friday 27 June.

Complete the application form HERE

