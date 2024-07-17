Doncaster area woman bids to raise £50,000 for life saving surgery after rare heart condition diagnosis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster area woman who has been told to “live every day like it’s her last” has launched a bid to raise £50,000 after being diagnosed with a rare heart condition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

27-year-old Megan Hetherington has found a surgeon to perform crucial surgery on her which could prolong her life for 20 years - but needs to raise the whopping sum so she can have the op.

Megan was diagnosed with both antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) and tricuspid stenosis, which occurs when the tricuspid valve to the heart narrows – a rare blood clotting syndrome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan, who lives in the Isle of Axholme, was diagnosed in late 2020 and in the space of just two months, she suffered three strokes and a heart attack.

Megan Hetherington is attempting to raise £50,000 for life saving surgery.

An ultrasound scan at Scunthorpe General Hospital, carried out after she had the heart attack, showed a huge mass on her heart measuring four by four inches.

She underwent open heart surgery in Cambridge to remove the growth and nine months later, had to have a second round of open heart surgery because a repair to her heart valve had failed.

Then, in April last year, she was diagnosed with the very rare condition tricuspid stenosis, which occurs when the tricuspid valve to the heart narrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Megan was told by doctors that they would not operate on her valve because of how rare the condition is, and the risk of her dying on the operating table would be "far too high". She was told to "live every day like it's her last".

"It will kill me, it's just when. There isn't another case like mine," Megan told Grimsby Live.

"I've been told to enjoy every day like it’s my last by my consultants."

But earlier this year, Megan was put in touch with a surgeon at Harefield Hospital in London who agreed to perform an operation known as a tricuspid valve replacement, which would replace her narrow tricuspid valve with a cow's or pig's valve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the waiting list on the NHS is 12 to 18 months – time that she might not have and so is fundraising for the private operation.

She said: "It came back that the waiting list is too long, there's a lot of people on his list and it would be between 12 and 18 months. It's too long and the risk is quite high."

But if Megan had the operation as a private patient, the cost would be around £50,000 and could be performed as early as this month or next month if she manages to raise the funds. In a matter of just a few days, nearly 800 people have donated nearly £10,000 to Megan's Gofundme fundraiser - meaning £40,000 is still needed to enable Megan to have the crucial operation.

"My mental health has deteriorated. I don't know how long exactly I have left and I don't like the not knowing. I have so many questions, and there's still so much I want to do with my life," she said.

You can donate to Megan's fundraiser by clicking HERE.