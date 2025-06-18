Doncaster area town to host week long wellness event

A Doncaster area town is to host a week long event focusing on health and well-being.

Visit Bawtry are staging the Wellness Week in Bawtry from June 23-29 encouraging people to visit a range of local businesses and shops for a variety of talks and demonstrations aimed at helping keep people in the local area well.

A spokesperson said: “Visit Bawtry is shining a spotlight on health and well-being with its very own Wellness Week.

"This initiative is brilliantly spearheaded by Roxanna Liston of Liet Clinic, Bawtry, a licensed acupuncturist renowned for her passion and dedication to health and well-being.

“Throughout the week, visitors and locals alike can enjoy a wide range of talks, demonstrations, activities, and workshops designed to support mind and body wellness.

"Many of these sessions are completely free or offered at discounted rates, making it easy for everyone to get involved and discover what makes Bawtry a thriving wellness hub.”

Highlights include free audiology tests at Sarah White's Bawtry Eye Academy, along with the opportunity to meet local wellness experts and explore new ways to prioritise your health.

Public Health will also be available on Wednesday morning at Bawtry Foot Clinic to offer advice and support.

The week is a collaborative effort from a variety of businesses - from ‘Bawtry Eye Academy,’ to Krafty & Creative’s craft workshops, through to the Wellness Walk beginning at Little Bawtry’s for the step challenge, and many others. For full details on what’s happening this week, head over to Visit Bawtry on Facebook.