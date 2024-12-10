Doncaster area hair loss and wig specialist named among UK's best at awards ceremony
Godiva Hair Loss and Wig Specialists, based in Epworth in the Isle of Axholme and which was established in 2018, scooped Hair Loss and Replacement Specialist of the Year at the 2024 UK Hair Awards.
Spokesperson Paula Davies said: “We offer specialised hair loss solutions, have our own trademarked methods and are endorsed by the NHS too.
"We have clients who visit us from all over the UK and in 2023 and 2024 we also went to the USA to teach our methods.”
