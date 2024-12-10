Doncaster area hair loss and wig specialist named among UK's best at awards ceremony

A Doncaster area hair loss and wig specialist has been named among the best in Britain at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Godiva Hair Loss and Wig Specialists, based in Epworth in the Isle of Axholme and which was established in 2018, scooped Hair Loss and Replacement Specialist of the Year at the 2024 UK Hair Awards.

Spokesperson Paula Davies said: “We offer specialised hair loss solutions, have our own trademarked methods and are endorsed by the NHS too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have clients who visit us from all over the UK and in 2023 and 2024 we also went to the USA to teach our methods.”

Godiva in Epworth has won a prestigious hair award.

You can find a full list of award winners and finalists from across the country at the UK Hair Awards website HERE

For more details about Godiva, which is based on Mayfair Court off Chapel Street in Epworth, please visit the firm’s website which can be found HERE