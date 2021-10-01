Doncaster area girl with cerebral palsy to star in law firm's new TV advert

Haley stars in the new Irwin Mitchell advert.

Irwin Mitchell is showcasing the inspirational story of 10-year-old Haley Mason, from Crowle, in the company’s new television advert.

Haley lives with cerebral palsy, microcephaly, developmental delay and epilepsy following issues after birth which led to her spending two weeks in the baby care unit.

Her parents Abigail and Roger instructed medical negligence experts at Irwin Mitchell to investigate what happened and also help their daughter access the specialist therapies and rehabilitation she needs for the rest of her life.

The advert first aired on 13 September as part of a new campaign focusing on the emotional transitions that Irwin Mitchell clients go through. The family are now sharing Haley’s remarkable story of how she has defied the odds and ‘come such a long way’ since her diagnosis as part of World Cerebral Palsy Day on 6 October.

Anna Stacey, the specialist medical negligence lawyer and partner at Irwin Mitchell representing Haley and her family, said: “I’m so delighted to see Haley as the star of our new campaign as she is such an amazing little girl with a truly infectious smile. She doesn’t let anything stop her from achieving what she wants

“Despite the many physical and emotional challenges she has faced and continues to come across, her determination to succeed is such an inspiration to others.

“Here at Irwin Mitchell, we’re so proud to support Haley and her family, and we’re delighted to have played a part in helping her get the very best out of life. It’s a great opportunity to share her story as part of World Cerebral Palsy Day.”

As part of her rehabilitation, Haley, who is sister to nine-year-old Charlie, has undergone occupational therapy and physiotherapy sessions with the help of her case manager at Irwin Mitchell.

Abigail said: “When Haley was diagnosed, it was such a tough time and we were really concerned about what the future held, but our legal team gave us so much hope. With their help, Haley has been getting the treatment she needs and really has grown stronger.

“Haley was about three-years-old when we first contacted Irwin Mitchell. At the time, we had been told she’d never be able to walk and would be completely paralysed on her right-hand side, but we’ve now got countless videos of her running around. She’s come such a long way.

“Roger and I run a farming business and Haley loves to be part of it. She always wants to help out with things like feeding the lambs and she uses her trike and buggy to get about outside.

“Everything we’ve done is for Haley and her future as it’s her life and we just want her to be the very best she can be. She’s absolutely thrilled to be a part of this new campaign and we’re all so proud to see her on the telly.