Doncaster area fire station to host summer safety event

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
A Doncaster area fire station will host a safety event this month to press home a series of important messages.

The event will take place at Askern fire station on August 20 between 10 and 2pm and will deliver information on road safety, water safety, anti social behaviour fires and safety in the home.

South Yorkshire Police will also be attending.

Please note, this is a safety event and not the annual open day, a date for which will follow soon.

