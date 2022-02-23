Doncaster area fire crew trainees take part in mock road crash exercise
Young people have put their teamwork skills to the test – by taking part in a mock road crash exercise.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue revealed that young people taking part on its latest Prince's Trust Team Programme have been involved in a number of exercises alongside full time fire crews in recent weeks.
A spokesman said: “Young people taking part in the latest Prince's Trust Team Programme and running out of Dearne fire station, are having an incredible time right now.
“Over the last couple of weeks alone they have done a road traffic collision exercise, ran a cake sale and have done a sponsored walk in and around Doncaster.
“This programme genuinely changes lives. Well done to all involved.”
The progamme allows teenagers to see the work of the fire service, allows young people to develop new skills and make new friends and offers a potential pathway to a career in the industry.