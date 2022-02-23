Doncaster area fire crew trainees take part in mock road crash exercise

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue revealed that young people taking part on its latest Prince's Trust Team Programme have been involved in a number of exercises alongside full time fire crews in recent weeks.

A spokesman said: “Young people taking part in the latest Prince's Trust Team Programme and running out of Dearne fire station, are having an incredible time right now.

“Over the last couple of weeks alone they have done a road traffic collision exercise, ran a cake sale and have done a sponsored walk in and around Doncaster.

Young people take part in a mock fire crew exercise.

“This programme genuinely changes lives. Well done to all involved.”