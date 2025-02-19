Doncaster area cricket club forms partnership with youth cancer charity

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Feb 2025, 09:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Doncaster area cricket club is hoping a Yorkshire cancer support charity will be bowled over with donations – after setting up a partnership.

Mexborough Cricket Club has named Huddersfield-based Project Youth Cancer as its charity partner for 2025 and a spokesperson said: “We are honoured to work with this amazing charity and will proudly display the charity’s logo on all our senior playing shirts.

"This applies to the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League and Barnsley and District Cricket League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Project Youth Cancer is a fantastic charity that supports young people through exceptionally difficult times. They work with hospitals across the UK and that includes several right here in Yorkshire.

Mexborough Cricket Club has teamed up with Project Youth Cancer.Mexborough Cricket Club has teamed up with Project Youth Cancer.
Mexborough Cricket Club has teamed up with Project Youth Cancer.

“Please, please help us to raise awareness of this amazing Yorkshire based charity. Keep up the stellar work guys.”

For more details about Project Youth Cancer visit https://www.facebook.com/projectyouthcancer

You can also find out further information and make donations via the charity’s website HERE

Related topics:YorkshireDoncasterHuddersfieldBarnsley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice