Doncaster area cricket club forms partnership with youth cancer charity
Mexborough Cricket Club has named Huddersfield-based Project Youth Cancer as its charity partner for 2025 and a spokesperson said: “We are honoured to work with this amazing charity and will proudly display the charity’s logo on all our senior playing shirts.
"This applies to the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League and Barnsley and District Cricket League.
“Project Youth Cancer is a fantastic charity that supports young people through exceptionally difficult times. They work with hospitals across the UK and that includes several right here in Yorkshire.
“Please, please help us to raise awareness of this amazing Yorkshire based charity. Keep up the stellar work guys.”
For more details about Project Youth Cancer visit https://www.facebook.com/projectyouthcancer
You can also find out further information and make donations via the charity’s website HERE
