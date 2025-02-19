Doncaster area cricket club forms partnership with youth cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster area cricket club is hoping a Yorkshire cancer support charity will be bowled over with donations – after setting up a partnership.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mexborough Cricket Club has named Huddersfield-based Project Youth Cancer as its charity partner for 2025 and a spokesperson said: “We are honoured to work with this amazing charity and will proudly display the charity’s logo on all our senior playing shirts.

"This applies to the Yorkshire Cricket Southern Premier League and Barnsley and District Cricket League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Project Youth Cancer is a fantastic charity that supports young people through exceptionally difficult times. They work with hospitals across the UK and that includes several right here in Yorkshire.

Mexborough Cricket Club has teamed up with Project Youth Cancer.

“Please, please help us to raise awareness of this amazing Yorkshire based charity. Keep up the stellar work guys.”

For more details about Project Youth Cancer visit https://www.facebook.com/projectyouthcancer

You can also find out further information and make donations via the charity’s website HERE