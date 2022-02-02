Doncaster Apprentice star planning new venture as shops close and firm goes into liquidation

Frances Bishop has closed all of her Pud children's clothing stores after the firm went into liquidation before Christmas.

She had a branch in the Frenchgate Centre as well as stores in Mansfield and Newark.

Frances, who appeared on Lord Sugar’s hit BBC business show in 2016 has spoken of her sadness – and hinted at a new venture.

Frances Bishop appeared on The Apprentice in 2016.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "As some of you know, last year The Pud Store went into liquidation.

"I put my heart and soul into everything I create, and I am incredibly proud of what we did achieve over the past 8 years.

"I established Pud with very little, it was just an idea which became more than I ever imagined. I am eternally thankful for everyone along the way who guided, mentored and helped make Pud what it was.

"I am so sorry I couldn't finish what I started.

Frances Bishop has closed all her children's clothing stores.

"Retail has forever changed in the aftermath of the pandemic, and no one could have ever predicted the impact it would have.

"However, with every end comes new beginnings and the chance to embark on a new adventure.

"I hope with this new chapter comes positivity, wisdom and strength knowing that this is only the beginning of something new."