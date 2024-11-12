Doncaster animal sanctuary makes fresh plea for funds to help save pets
Furry and Friends Animal Rescue and Guinea Pig Sanctuary, a non-profit charity and family run sanctuary based in Harworth, has launched an appeal for funding so it can continue looking after abandoned pets.
Organiser Karen Stubbs said: “Our mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome abandoned and vulnerable animals, with a special focus on stray and free-roaming cats, as well as providing sanctuary to guinea pigs, rabbits, and small animals.
"Despite our dedication, we currently operate without any grants or external funding, relying solely on donations and our own resources to make a difference.
"This year, we undertook the challenge of helping local cat colonies by single-handedly neutering them to end the cycle of unwanted litters.
"Our work also extends to rescuing cats abandoned in isolated areas, left with no chance of survival. At our sanctuary, these animals are given a second chance at life – a chance to know love, safety, and a new beginning.
“We began two years ago as a sanctuary for guinea pigs, and over that time, we have rescued over 200 of these often-overlooked animals.
"Our facilities now include spacious, heated enclosures to ensure they receive the care they need. Every expense – from medical bills and food to enclosures and bedding -has been covered from our own pockets, as we receive no funding or grants to support these efforts.
“We urgently need community support to continue our work."
And there are several ways you can make a difference.
Adopt
"We have kittens and cats looking for loving forever homes,” said Karen. “These animals have known hardship, and your kindness can transform their lives.”
Donate
"Every donation helps cover our ongoing costs for food, medical care, and essential supplies. We couldn’t do this without help from the community, she said.
Share
Added Karen: “Spread the word about our mission with friends, family, and local businesses who may be able to support us.”
“As a family-run rescue, this journey is deeply personal to us.
Despite my own challenges – including becoming wheelchair-bound -I have always been passionate about animal welfare, and together with my family, we have built this sanctuary on love, compassion, and determination. Our dream is to end the suffering of these beautiful animals, one rescue at a time.
"With your support, we can continue giving animals the second chances they deserve. Thank you for helping us make a difference.”
You can find more details about the sanctuary HERE
