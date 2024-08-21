Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals celebrate improved scores in Adult Inpatient Survey

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) has received significant improvements in patient satisfaction, as reflected in its latest Adult Inpatient Survey results.

These enhancements are particularly evident in areas related to food quality and assistance with meals, underscoring the Trust's commitment to enhancing the overall patient experience during their care.

The Adult Inpatient Survey, conducted annually, is a vital measure of patient satisfaction. All eligible organisations in England are required to participate, with the 2023 questionnaire developed by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) and their Survey Coordination Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023, DBTH transitioned to a new food supplier, reinstating a full menu with a variety of options to suit patient preferences and dietary needs. As a result, 71% of patients rated the food as very good or fairly good, marking a notable 9% increase in positive responses from last year.

Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

To further enhance the dining experience, DBTH introduced pictorial menus, providing patients with a visual guide to meals, beverages, and snacks. This initiative has been especially beneficial for patients with dietary restrictions and those needing additional assistance in making meal choices.

The Trust's dedication to making mealtimes matter ensures that meal services are given equal priority to other routine activities. Actions have been taken to provide a quiet and calm environment for patients to enjoy their meals without interruption. Consequently, 83% of patients reported receiving support from staff to eat meals if needed, a significant 9% increase from the previous year.

Visitors are also encouraged to assist patients with eating, fostering a supportive and inclusive mealtime experience. Feedback regarding the need for flexibility in the food service has been addressed, allowing patients to request food outside of set meal times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, 90% of patients stated that the food met their dietary requirements. The Trust offers a variety of special diet menus, including Halal, Kosher, Allergen Aware, Gluten-Free, Children's Menu, Finger Food, and Renal diets. Dishes on the adult menu are now also available to young patients, with a Spring-Summer menu refresh set to roll out next month.

For patients with specific dietary needs related to their care and treatment plans, the food service team collaborates closely with dietitians, visiting wards to discuss meal options directly with patients. This personalised approach ensures patient comfort is prioritised while meeting each patient's unique dietary requirements.

Patient feedback includes:

"Lots of choices to choose from and all very tasty."

"Menu service and catering service are lovely! I’ve always received what I ordered and have thoroughly enjoyed it."

"I’m hard of hearing so need people to talk directly to me in a clear voice, the service has been fantastic and even though I’m not fully deaf, they’re still patient with me."

"Lots of choices for hot meals and salads are amazing."

"The food options are always suitable for patients who are on a soft diet."

"The meal times were good and the choice of food on the menu also looks good. Drinks are served quite regularly."

"I have been eating from the gluten-free menu. The choice of food is good and I have enjoyed my meals so far."

Grace Mhora, Head of Patient Engagement, Experience, and Involvement at DBTH, shared: "We are delighted to see such positive feedback from our patients in this year's Inpatient Survey. The significant improvements in food quality and meal assistance reflect our ongoing commitment to enhancing patient care. However, we recognise that there is always room for improvement.

"Our team is dedicated to building on these results and continuing to strive for the highest standards in all aspects of patient care. We are committed to making further progress to ensure that every patient has the best possible experience during their stay with us from start to finish."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other areas that showed marked improvement in survey responses included the patient discharge experience. An impressive 89% of patients reported better experiences with staff discussions regarding the discharge process and actions taken to provide additional equipment or home adaptations to support their recovery.

DBTH is one of Yorkshire’s leading acute trusts, serving a population of more than 440,000 across South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire, and the surrounding areas. Hosting three main hospital sites and a number of additional services, the Trust is one of only five Teaching Hospitals in Yorkshire.