Doncaster Amazon workers stage sit-in protest as warehouse strikes spread across UK

Workers refused to leave the depot’s canteen in protest over the firm’s pay proposals, with similar wildcat action at Amazon depots across the country in recent days.

Organising union GMB said workers have taken action at Tilbury in Essex, walking out in a row over pay.

Sites in Dartford, Belvedere, Hemel Hempstead, Chesterfield, Swindon and Rugeley have also been hit by action.

Workers at Doncaster's Amazon depot stage a sit in protest. (Photo: Taj Ali/Twitter).

Videos posted online show a member of Amazon management at one site telling protesting workers: “This is not going to get us anywhere. You wanted to make a point, you made the point”.

“The image the company likes to project, and the reality for their workers, could not be more different,” said Steve Garelick, regional organiser for the union behind the action, GMB.

“Amazon is one of the most profitable companies on the planet. They made a fortune through the pandemic when people were unable to shop on the high street. Now, with household costs spiralling, the least they can do is offer their workers decent pay,” he added.

Amazon has said that starting pay for all full-time, part-time, seasonal, and temporary roles in the UK will be increasing to a minimum of between £10.50 and £11.45 per hour, depending on location.

“This represents a 29% increase in the minimum hourly wage paid to Amazon associates since 2018,” a spokeswoman said.

“On top of this, employees are offered a comprehensive benefits package that includes private medical insurance, life assurance, income protection, subsidised meals, an employee discount and more, which combined are worth thousands of pounds annually, as well as a company pension plan,” they added.

The spokesperson pointed out that the starting salary was above the national minimum wage and the Real Living Wage, and was higher than the starting salary at Tesco and Sainsbury’s.