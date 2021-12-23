Doncaster Amazon team celebrates the festive season with fun and games

Festive food giveaways, Christmas competitions, t-shirt giveaways, Christmas jumper days and hot chocolate stalls are just some of the things that took place throughout November and December as the fulfilment centre team delivers for customers this Christmas.

Speaking during the celebrations, Amazon’s Doncaster iPort General Manager David Benfell, said: “The run-up to Christmas has been the highlight of our calendar at Amazon in Doncaster and it’s been great to celebrate the festive season with lots of fun events for our team while delivering for our customers here and across the UK.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the hot chocolate and doughnut stand are Charles Johnstone and Alexandra Patrascu. ©Victor De Jesus/UNP

Employee Alexandra Patrascu said: “November and December are two of the most exciting months of the year at Amazon and it’s brilliant to celebrate the festive season with lots of fun activities with our colleagues and friends.”