Doncaster Airport campaigner's fresh plea for patience amid wait for operator announcement

A Doncaster businessman leading the public fight to re-open the city’s airport has issued a fresh plea for patience as the wait for an operator announcement continues.

Mayor Ros Jones said before Christmas that her next update on plans to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport would be in the New Year as residents eagerly await news of the plans, with hopes of planes taking off again by spring 2026.

Garage owner Mark Chadwick, who has spearheaded the public fight to re-open the airport, which closed in 2022, is urging suppoters to keep calm while work goes on behind the scenes.

He said: “There's been a few questions regarding an update – when is it going to happen?, why is there a delay?, when will we find out who the operator is?

Airport campaigner Mark Chadwick has issued a fresh plea for patience over the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“The final choice of operator has been made and agreed – watch this space.

“This situation is unprecedented – never has an airport closed and a reopening be attempted within this time scale.

“But this is really happening people.

“The new operator needs to be agreed soon for a planned South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority board meeting towards the end of January.

“Fingers crossed this deadline is met – however if it isn't, so be it.

“It's taken two and a half years so far - another few weeks wont make much difference to us.

“While this is all going on, City of Doncaster Council continue to move forward with the plans to reopen our airport

“While all of the above is happening, can we please have a bit of patience to enable all this work to conclude.”

In December, the mayor said she would give a fresh update on plans in the New Year after the first plane since its closure landed.

Innovative aviation and aerospace company 2Excel had permission from City of Doncaster Council to bring back one of its aircraft to the site as part of a winter maintenance programme.

She said: “I have made reopening our beloved airport my number one priority.

"We are still working steadfastly to reopen the airport by Spring 2026 and there will be further news forthcoming in early 2025. Progress is going well and further updates will be given in the New Year.”