Doncaster airport campaigner welcomes fresh developments to relaunch DSA

A Doncaster businessman leading the public fight to see the re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport has welcomed fresh developments ahead of the base’s planned re-opening by spring 2026.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Garage owner Mark Chadwick has been at the forefront of the campaign to re-open the airport which closed in November 2022.

Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones has pledged that the former RAF Finningley base will be back in business by the middle of next year after signing a 125-year-lease on the site and appointing Munich International Airport to help run the re-opened airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update to supporters, Mr Chadwick, who runs Doncaster’s Stadium Garage, said: “Sorry for the lack of updates recently, the local elections dictated that no news could be released until they were completed.

Airport campaigner Mark Chadwick has welcomed the continuing fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“The conference organised by Doncaster Chamber of Commerce saw the airport feature, discussing what’s next.

“The recent funding from central Government of £30 million pounds and the expected funding from SYMCA and Oliver Coppard was one of the main topics of discussion.

“We have a short wait for SYMCA and Oliver Coppard to make their decision - this is expected in the summer and there is no definite date for this.

“Also mentioned was the airspace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even though we had our petition to try and reinstate the airspace with over 16,300 signatures and support from our MPs and others in Government, it became apparent that if the Secretary of State for transport called in the decision, the legal argument and the timescale involved would not give City of Doncaster Council the opportunities they wanted.

“While these discussions were taking place, it became apparent that the Civil Aviation Authority and the Department for Transport were offering to work with everyone involved to fast track the application.

"Ands ome other positive news we've heard is the appointment of a new Director of Operations at DSA.

“The successful applicant has experience in aviation with a proven history, having come from East Midlands Airport.”

Owners Peel closed the airport in 2022, saying it was no longer profitable.

However, since then, local politicians, members of the public and unions have all been involved in the fight to re-open it.