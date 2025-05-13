Doncaster air cadet lands prestigious honour at Buckingham Palace garden party

A Doncaster air cadet was presented with a prestigious honour at a Royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Cadet Sergeant Connor Tiplady was presented with his Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award at the event in London, with Andy Peace, chairperson of the 1053 Armthorpe Royal Air Force cadets accompanying him to the ceremony.

The squadron is always on the look out for potential staff aged over 20 and potential cadets aged 12-17.

Anyone interested can contact 01302 300591 or email [email protected] for details.