Doncaster actor features in new movie shedding light on racism in pits

A Doncaster actor and performer is set to feature in a new, upcoming film shedding light on the issue of racism in the area’s pits in the 1950s.

Ricky Butler is an extra in the upcoming short film We’re All Black Down Here which explores the prejudice Caribbean miners faced in 1950s Britain.

Producer Milly James said Mr Butler, who has featured in a number of TV shows and has worked alongside a number of stars, said he had the perfect face for the role of a miner in the 50s.

He has had a life in entertainment and has worked with some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

Ricky with co-producer Milly James.

He said: “I have many celebrity friends of colour, and I know that many of them all went through some kind of racial discrimination.

“To be given a chance to be involved in this film is really an honour.”

“I’m in my 70s now but I’m still fighting to do the things I love.”

The film is inspired by the experiences of writer and co-producer Milly James’ late father who was part of the Windrush generation.

The film tells the story of black miners in 1950s Britain. (Photo: Adrian Vitelleschi Cook).

He trained in Doncaster’s mines and spent his life in Nottingham.

The film explores his struggles in finding acceptance out of the mines whilst also highlighting the sacrifices that both black and white miners made.

Funding for the film has come from the British Film Institute, who producers say have supported the project “from day one”.

The previous producer of the film, Sophia Ramcharan, sadly passed away in 2021 and who Ms James has paid respect to by continuing with the project.

Ricky will star in the new film We're All Black Down Here.

The film features some famous faces including Jorden Myrie (The Strays, Mood), Joel Morris (Gentleman Jack, The Couple Next Door), and Noah Valentine who has starred in Waterloo Road.

Currently the film is being produced by Nottingham-based Simply Thrilled, a film production company and creative agency and is set to be completed later this year.

Speaking about Ricky, Milly said: “He was such a joy on set every single day. He brought the sunshine and the stories.”

Earlier this year, Ricky, who donated his wages to striking miners during the Miners’ Strike was reunited with veteran trade unionist Arthur Scargill 40 years on from the 1984-85 conflict.

He proudly marched alongside the former National Union of Mineworkers’ leader at a parade in Dunscroft which saw hundreds of ex-miners remember the events of the dispute.

At the time, Ricky performed in clubs across Yorkshire as Ricky Stardust – and he says the march brought back the memories of the era vividly.

He said: "Who was it paying my wages? It was the miners and their families who frequented all these places.

"When the strike started, there was a significant decline, especially in the working mens clubs were people could take their families.

"I had to help, I’m from a mining village.

"Halfway through the strike I could see families and friends falling apart.

"I was already giving what I could and at one point I gave three months of my wages towards their struggle.

"I thought nothing of at that time, I just wanted everyone to be alright because at the end of the day they were fighting for the right to work.”