Doncaster 17-year-old is named as Britain's top teen at beauty pageant

A 17-year-old girl from Doncaster has been named as Britain’s top teenager at a nationwide beauty pageant.

Grace Clarke has landed the the title of UK’s National Teen 2025-26 at a glittering awards ceremony where she competed against girls from all over the country.

For Grace, winning the title is nothing short of a dream come true.

Her journey into pageantry began just a year ago, when she entered her very first competition in hopes of building her confidence - something she had struggled with for a long time.

Fast forward to today, and Grace is thriving, having gained so much new confidence and so many new friends through pageants.

With her new title, Grace is determined to be a positive role model and show other young girls that they can step out of their comfort zones, grow in confidence and have fun along the way.

She said: “As your UK’s National Teen, I plan to inspire as many girls as possible to join pageantry and also be confident within themselves.”

Outside of pageantry, Grace works in biomedical science, a field she’s incredibly passionate about.

She’s excited to see where her career in science will take her, while also balancing her platform work and appearances as UK’s National Teen.

She also runs Grace’s Giveback, a personal campaign focused on charity and community support, and she proudly advocates for PoTS (Postural Tachycardia Syndrome), a condition close to her heart.

If you’re interested in following in Grace’s footsteps, you can contact [email protected] or call 01925 767884.