Donations wanted for Doncaster junior football club's fundraising festive raffle
Sprotbough and Cusworth Crusaders U12s Blues are seeking help from members of the public.
Raffle organiser Cat Swift said: “We are going to be putting on a Christmas raffle to help the team fund new equipment, kits, team bonding days out, anything they need for a fabulous new season ahead.
“We have already had some incredibly generous donations but we still need more.
“If you or you know anyone that could help with donations whether thats from a business, a bottle of something, or even some edible donations please get in touch.”
Tickets for the raffle will be on sale soon.
She added: “Thank you from the Blues!”
Anyone who can donate prizes for the festive fundraiser can get in touch with Cat HERE
