Donation for new Doncaster art club

A Doncaster group that works with young people with autism has received a cash donation to help set up a new art club.

Artistic Spectrum has scooped £1,000 as one of the first regional champions of Persimmon Homes’ Building Futures programme, being run in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

The new art club is being created for five to 18-year-olds and will allow 30 users to attend art clubs on weekends, practicing clay, colouring, drawing and collaging techniques.

Emma Wilson, from Artistic Spectrum, said: “These new activities will really work well for children and young people with autism, since they involve an element of tactile engagement as well as being an opportunity for the users to work in groups.”

Since its foundation in 2013, Artistic Spectrum has received a wealth of awards including the The Duke of York's Community Initiative, as well as regularly exhibiting the work of students in London, Nottingham and Doncaster.

Emma added: “We hope our new art clubs will help build up a proud sense of achievement amongst members. This generous £1,000 donation would cover staff and materials for five Saturday’s worth of art activities.”

Persimmon Homes is pledging £32,000 a month across its 32 regional operating areas, aiming to support groups which work with under-18s across three categories: sports, education and arts, and health.