Dolly Parton night to raise money for stabbed Doncaster pub doorman

A Dolly Parton theme night is set to raise funds for a Doncaster pub doorman who was seriously injured in a city centre stabbing.

Norton Bulgacs suffered life-changing injuries which means he will be unable to father children naturally after Andrew Thompson knifed him in the groin outside The Angel and Royal pub in Doncaster city centre last summer.

Thompson was last week sentenced to seven years and four months behind bars over the attack.

Now a Doncaster country and western bar is staging a musical night this summer to raise funds for Doncaster Knights player Norton.

Rodeos Doncaster will stage the event on July 11 – with 100% of ticket money profits going to Norton “to help him with a speedy recovery.”

A spokesperson said: “Tickets are on sale now – get yours before they’re gone.”

“Put on your best boots, grab your friends, and let’s celebrate the queen of country.”

You can get tickets here: https://skiddle.com/e/40808908

The 21-year-old rugby player was rushed to hospital and left fighting for his life following the attack on July 26.

Thompson, 34, of Kentmere Drive, Lakeside pleaded guilty to wounding with intent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of offensive weapons, namely four kitchen knives, when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court where he was by the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC.

Police and paramedics were called to the pub shortly before 10.30pm on July 26 after Thompson had been refused entry.

At the time, a spokesperson for Amber Taverns said: “We can confirm that this incident was because of refusal to enter the premises.

"The staff and management of the premises acted with professionalism and integrity throughout.”

The pub was closed the day after the attack and in a post on social media, a spokesperson for The Angel and Royal said: "A huge thank you to our dedicated team and door staff for their exceptional work. Rest assured, the person involved is safe and sound.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of police patrol cars and paramedics outside the pub – known by generations of Doncaster drinkers by its former name of Yates’s Wine Lodge – following the attack.

Thousands of pounds rolled in for Norton with a charity football match between teams made up of pub staff also drawing in funds.