Doctor shares love of a vibrant traditional Indian dance with children in Doncaster

Dr Guru Patwal is a general practitioner in Doncaster but he is also a passionate dancer.

He performs a South Indian Theatre Dance form called Yakshagana which comes from the coastal region of Karnataka.

Dr Patwal said: “I have been performing Yakshagana in the UK for the last several years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Guru Patwal dancing.

“Initially, I trained in India when I was five years old.

“I used to be a part of a local amateur group but medical school and hard training meant I did not have much time for dance.”

Guru picked the dance back up after settling down in the UK when he had finished his GP training.

He will be at Hill House School on November 23.

He has performed across the UK and is passionate about teaching others about the dance.

“I have never taken a fee for any of my performances, and I do it with the sole intention of protecting Yakshagana,” he said.

“I want people to appreciate this art which is unique in its own way.

“There are colourful costumes, makeup and vibrant music.”

Guru is teaching children about the culture around the dance.

During the pandemic he started online Yakshagana classes where he raised money for struggling Yakshagana artists in India.

On Tuesday November 23 he will be performing Yakshagana at Hill House School in Auckley.

He will be dancing with Shridhar Hedge Keramane who comes from a family of four generations of Yakshagana artists.

They will dance for the children and explain the rich culture around the Yakshagana.

Their performance will start at 2.15pm.