Do you recognise this lost dog found in Doncaster?
The Doncaster Lost Dogs Facebook group has put out an appeal to trace the owner of this male dog which was picked up in Edlington.
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 12:19 pm
Lost dog found in Edlington. Male dog, reference 1806507. No MC found. Can you help find his owner?
If you believe this may be your dog, contact Mount Pleasant Kennels, DN6 7EX on 01302 722748. Opening hours for collection are 09:30 till 16:00.
All fees need to be paid in full on collection, along with proof of ownership and ID.