Do you recognise this lost dog found in Doncaster?

Lost dog found in Edlington on Jan 5 2022.

Lost dog found in Edlington. Male dog, reference 1806507. No MC found. Can you help find his owner?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you believe this may be your dog, contact Mount Pleasant Kennels, DN6 7EX on 01302 722748. Opening hours for collection are 09:30 till 16:00.