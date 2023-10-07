Do you know what this "spikey beastie" is that was spotted at Lindholme?
Published 7th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST
Free Press follower Baz Smith sent this photo to us asking if anyone knew what he had seen.
He said: “I have attached a photo of an insect I found on the bonnet of my car last week at Lindholme.
"This looked unusual, was about the size of a small wasp and was covered in spikes.
"Quite the "Beast"!! Maybe your readers might know what it is?”
