Do you know what this "spikey beastie" is that was spotted at Lindholme?

By Stephanie BatemanContributor
Published 7th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 08:21 BST
Free Press follower Baz Smith sent this photo to us asking if anyone knew what he had seen.

He said: “I have attached a photo of an insect I found on the bonnet of my car last week at Lindholme.

"This looked unusual, was about the size of a small wasp and was covered in spikes.

"Quite the "Beast"!! Maybe your readers might know what it is?”

If you know get in touch in the comments section on the website or Facebook.

