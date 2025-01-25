Do you fancy a dance? Morris dancers hosting give-it-a-go night in Doncaster

Published 25th Jan 2025
Fast, slow, furious, stately, savage, graceful – Morris dancing can be all these things – why not go along and try it out?

Old or young, male or female, tall or short, fit or not – all are welcome to join in.

Green Oak Morris Men invite everyone to their first give-it-a-go night of the year in February.

This free session is on Wednesday February 26 from 8pm to 9.30pm at Doncaster Brewery Tap on Young Street in the city centre.

You’ll be introduced to dances with sticks and handkerchiefs to the tune of traditional English folk songs.

Looks great on your CV too.

Those who take a full part will get a free pint or drink of their choice – it’s thirsty work!

The session is open to all, and no experience or equipment is needed.

Peter Heigham (Squire) said: “Morris dancing is great for exercise and is a fun sociable activity. It provides opportunities for performing in public indoors and outdoors you meet lots of new friends.

" This is a centuries-old English tradition and we a very keen to keep it alive. Dancing helps you feel alive.”

To find out more or get in touch, email [email protected] or contact Peter on 07710 229915.

