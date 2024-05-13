"Do not darken our door": Doncaster restaurant in furious blast at customer over £800 no-show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fuming bosses at a top-notch Doncaster restaurant have launched a stinging attack on a customer – after a no-show left them £800 out of pocket.

Angry chiefs at the DN1 Delicatessen and Dining Room shared screenshots of a conversation with a customer who had booked a table at the restaurant in High Fishergate – but then failed to show up.

The restaurant says it received phone calls demanding the social media post be removed – but bosses at the restaurant have refused to back down – and have told the customer never to “darken our door,” adding: “You are no gentleman.”

According to the screenshots of the text message conversation, the customer had booked in for six people at 7pm on May 3 – with DN1 asking if they could move the reservation back 30 minutes to provide “the finest service.”

DN1 was left £800 out of pocket after a party of six failed to show up.

But when the party of six failed to show, bosses hit back, explaining how they had been left out of pocket.

A spokesman wrote on social media: “I have just received phone calls warning me to remove this post – no we will not.

“We do not accept scaremongering or intimidating phone calls, we are decent people who work hard, we are fighting for the finest for our city.

“Another no show for six which we could have filled the tables. We turned other people down to seat this group -we could have filled these seats easily as we had a waiting list but they just didn't show.

“At 22 covers we are full - a small intimate and very personal dining experience.

“This chap appeared sincere - he even texted to confirm only two days ago!

"Losing six covers puts us at a loss.

“We believe in people and therefore we feel guilty chasing deposits but tonight that is an approximate £800 loss in revenue and a complete loss for the week’s profit with wages and overheads

“I agree we need to absolutely insist on deposits.