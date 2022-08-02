Distraught woman's appeal after partner goes missing during night out in Doncaster

30-year-old Simon Dixon has not been seen since Sunday night – and partner Niishaa Kay has launched an appeal to track him down.

He was last seen near to Biscuit Billy’s in Silver Street.

She said: “Has anyone seen Simon – he hasn't returned home.

An appeal has been launched to find missing Simon Dixon.

"Last spoke to him at 9.40pm on Sunday night, please message me soon as anyone knows anything please.

"We just moved here so he doesn't really know anyone yet. Please help me find him.”

Simon, who comes from Hyde Park, was wearing black joggers and an orange t shirt as well as black North Face hoodie jacket.

He is 6ft 3 in tall.