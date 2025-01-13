Distraught Doncaster cat owner's plea after two pets disappear in six months

By Darren Burke
Published 13th Jan 2025, 19:00 BST
A distraught Doncaster cat owner has issued a plea for information – after the disappearance of two of her pets in the space of six month.

Strife, a Norwegian forest cat, has been missing since last June and just before Christmas, Missy, a mainecoon also disappeared from near to owner Lisa Ross McMann’s home in Stainforth.

She said: “They are pedigree and a reward is being offered for their safe return. There have been no sightings at all.

“They both vanished through the day, with no sign."

The two cats have disappeared in the space of six months.The two cats have disappeared in the space of six months.
Strife, a neutered male, who is microchipped, was last seen on June 14 last year in the Bootham Road area.

Missy, who is a spayed female and who is also microchipped, was last seen on December 19.

Added Lisa: “Someone must have some information to their whereabouts. There’s a £250 reward per cat, for the return, location or information leading to the return of my furbabies.”

Anyone with information can contact [email protected] or [email protected].

