Distraught Doncaster cat owner's plea after two pets disappear in six months
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Strife, a Norwegian forest cat, has been missing since last June and just before Christmas, Missy, a mainecoon also disappeared from near to owner Lisa Ross McMann’s home in Stainforth.
She said: “They are pedigree and a reward is being offered for their safe return. There have been no sightings at all.
“They both vanished through the day, with no sign."
Strife, a neutered male, who is microchipped, was last seen on June 14 last year in the Bootham Road area.
Missy, who is a spayed female and who is also microchipped, was last seen on December 19.
Added Lisa: “Someone must have some information to their whereabouts. There’s a £250 reward per cat, for the return, location or information leading to the return of my furbabies.”
Anyone with information can contact [email protected] or [email protected].
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.