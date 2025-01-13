Distraught Doncaster cat owner's plea after two pets disappear in six months

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A distraught Doncaster cat owner has issued a plea for information – after the disappearance of two of her pets in the space of six month.

Strife, a Norwegian forest cat, has been missing since last June and just before Christmas, Missy, a mainecoon also disappeared from near to owner Lisa Ross McMann’s home in Stainforth.

She said: “They are pedigree and a reward is being offered for their safe return. There have been no sightings at all.

“They both vanished through the day, with no sign."

Strife, a neutered male, who is microchipped, was last seen on June 14 last year in the Bootham Road area.

Missy, who is a spayed female and who is also microchipped, was last seen on December 19.

Added Lisa: “Someone must have some information to their whereabouts. There’s a £250 reward per cat, for the return, location or information leading to the return of my furbabies.”