Disney style live action Aladdin hits the stage in Doncaster

Doncaster’s high profile Cast theatre was a Whole New World to a group of borough youngsters.

Young actors from the Bentley-based Let’s Act drama school took over the venue to stage their own version of the Disney musical Aladdin.

Aladdin Jessica Eggitt, ten, pictured with her brother Alex, eight, as Genie. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-14-05-19-LetsAct-4

Hundreds turned out to see their production.

The school is run out of a former office building in Bentley, just round the corner from the library on Cook Street.

The group has been running for over a decade, since it was set up by Doncaster lass Amy Shone as a 21-year-old, straight out of stage school herself.

She was delighted with the Cast shows.

Lets Act cast members, pictured during rehearsals for their performance of Aladdin KIDS. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-14-05-19-LetsAct-3

She said: “Let’s Act gained the license from Disney to perform the musical Aladdin Kids at CAST theatre in the second space.

“The shows were a sell out and the audience enjoyed the hit songs, A Friend Like Me and A Whole New World.

“The principal parts were played by Jessica Eggitt and Reuben Clayton who played Aladdin, Dakota Maxwell-Haydon, Izzy Andrew and Chloe Walker played Jasmine and the incredible Genie was played by Alex Eggitt and Lauren Munday.

“Lets Act ensures every child has a big role with lines, so the main cast changes each performance.”

Reuben Clayton, 11, Aladdin and Lauren Mundy, Genie, pitured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-14-05-19-LetsAct-5

The second space at Cast holds 144 people.

The theatre school is due to return to Cast next month, when its older pupils perform Chicago there on July 6.

Emma Marsh will play the big role of Roxy, while Mia Brown plays Velma.

Aaron Phillips Richardson will play Billy Flynn.