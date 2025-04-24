Dismantled big wheel at Yorkshire Wildlife Park to be replaced, bosses say

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular big wheel at Doncaster’s Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been dismantled – but will be replaced by another attraction, bosses have said.

Visitors arriving at the park over the past few days have seen the observation wheel being slowly taken apart.

The wheel, which has been in place since 2022, only had temporary planning permission – but become a popular attraction at the annual Winter Illuminations event.

In 2023, plans were submitted to make the wheel permanent – but there were a number of objections, with Finningley ward councillor Allan Jones opposed on the basis that the wheel was inappropriate to the site with it being a wildlife park and not a fairground.

The big wheel at Yorkshire Wildlife Park has been dismantled.

Other objections were concerned that it would be an eyesore due to its size and would create a loss of privacy for local residents.

YWP bosses say the dismantling was down to its temporary planning permission expiring and plans were under way for a new attraction in its place.