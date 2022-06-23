Disbanded group splits final funds between Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and Doncaster Carers’ Centre

The Doncaster Mature Action Group recently made a donation of £679 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:10 pm
Updated Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 1:10 pm

The charitable community group, which disbanded after the pandemic, split their remaining funds between Bluebell Wood and the Doncaster Carers Centre.

The dream of Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice began in 1998, with the vision to help families in this area who wanted an alternative to hospital care.

Bluebell Wood’s Regional Fundraiser Eleanor Hughers with treasurer Joan Slater, Margaret Rowett, Margaret Dunn, Cheryl Stewart, Evelyn Kendall, and chairman Marie Lane

In 2004, that dream come true and work began to build the hospice, the doors opening for the first time on September 19, 2008.#

Doncaster Carers’ Centre service is open to all carers, former carers and professionals working with carers.

It is committed to providing services, which respond to carers needs and to enable carers and former carers to take an active part in their work.

It provides emotional and practical support and information to carers in areas of education, finance, social care, health, leisure and training.

Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice