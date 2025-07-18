"Disappointed" Doncaster MP wades in as city Virgin Media customers still without service

A Doncaster MP has taken up the fight for scores of Virgin Media customers still without TV and internet services – after the firm said supplies had been “fully restored.”

Hundreds of users across the city have been impacted – with some mobile phone users also saying they were unable to access services, following a fire which destroyed cables earlier this week.

Now Doncaster Labour MP Ed Milband has waded into the fight, saying he is “disappointed” with the way the firm has handled the issue.

An an update to Virgin Media customers he wrote: “I know that many Virgin Media customers in Doncaster North are still struggling with their internet.

“I have now received a response from Virgin, in which they stated that most customers who were impacted by this outage are now online and may need to reboot their router.

“However, I was told that after the initial work was completed and services appeared to be restored for all, late yesterday afternoon Virgin Media became aware that one of their cables – which initially appeared to be undamaged by the fire itself – showed signs of heat damage.

"Virgin Media believe that this may be causing further issues for a small proportion of those who were impacted.

“I have been told that the team is again on site today working to pull in a new cable, and they will have all remaining impacted customers back online as soon as possible.

“I am disappointed by the lack of communication from Virgin Media, and I have requested to speak with the organisation directly to express my concerns about how this situation has been handled, given the significant impact this has had on many residents across Doncaster North.

“Thank you to those who have been in contact with me either through Facebook or email, I will continue to press Virgin Media for a solution to this matter.”

Yesterday the firm said in a statement: “Following a fire that caused significant damage to some of our cables, our teams worked late into the night and have now completed their repair works, with services fully restored.”

However, many customers messaged the Free Press yesterday to say they were still without television or internet access.

One said: “I've just had a message from them saying it won't be fixed now till 1pm.”

Another posted: “Then why is mine off and they just text saying the repairs won’t be finished till 1pm,”

Another shared: “It’s definitely not back on in Warmsworth, it’s now saying 2.07pm for it to be fixed.”

“Not fixed at all DN2 area, still states down on their own website and has now been over two days,” shared another.

The outage was caused after a van fire destroyed the firm’s cables and left scores of customers without connections.

The Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We apologise again for any inconvenience caused to those customers who were impacted.”

It is understood that a van caught fire over a Virgin Media chamber, causing “severe damage” to cables.