Disabled Doncaster youngsters enjoy busy weekend of outdoor activities

A group of Doncaster youngsters were given the chance to try climbing and canoeing on a weekend of outdoor activites in the Lake District.

Users of Phab Doncaster headed up Bendrigg Trust in Kendal to try out a range of fun activities and sports.

A spokesperson for the community voluntary group, which provide sessions and events for disabled children and adults and those with special educational needs said: “With a little organisational help from Phab, 46 children, young people, families, and carers all spent the weekend enjoying canoeing, climbing, zip lining, biking, sports, the sensory room, archery and more.

"And we’d add, all in the glorious sunshine.”

Phab spokesperson Laura Sophie added: “The weekend was truly inspirational, being able to share it with our amazing individuals, many of for whom it was their first time away from home or a hospital setting.

"The smiles say it all, and it was certainly an emotional weekend. Everyone deserves the chance to be part of our community.”

Did you know that through Doncaster Volunteer Bank you can volunteer with Phab Doncaster?

Phab Doncaster is a community group that puts sessions and events on for children and adults with or without disabilities.

They pride themselves in primarily providing sessions that are suitable and adaptable for everyone to access including those with severe complex needs , wheelchair users (PMLD) , those with severe challenging behaviours and children who are on end of life plans.

A sponsored walk on April 27 to raise vital funds for the group to enable them to provide more sessions , events and residentials and to enable us to support more individuals and families, is available for people to sign up to.

The fun walk, which will take place around Lakeside, will begin from the Cheswold pub at noon and people of all ages are invited to take part in the fundraising event. Sponsor forms are available from Phab Doncaster HERE

You can also sign up to be a volunteer for the organisation today at the link https://shorturl.at/KZR9E

For more details about Phab Doncaster, you can visit the Facebook page HERE