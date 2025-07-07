A disabled Doncaster youngster has been selected to take part in a coin toss ceremony at one of this year’s Wimbledon finals.

Eight-year-old Lydia Lowe will represent the city when she conducts the ceremony ahead of the Ladies Wheelchair Singles Final.

The Wimbledon Foundation, the official charity of The All England Lawn Tennis Club and The Championships, has nominated four youth charities to take part in this year’s coin toss tradition at the finals.

Representatives from each organisation, all working to break down barriers for young people in sport, will have the honour of leading the coin toss.

Lydia, who plays visually impaired tennis, will represent the Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, a charity dedicated to supporting disabled people in their tennis journeys.

The Wimbledon Foundation donates more than £4 million a year to local, national and international charities to support projects which strengthen the local community, inspire the next generation through sport, build healthy communities and respond in times of need.

This year’s chosen charities are Dan Maskell Tennis Trust, AFC Wimbledon Foundation, Disability Sports Trust and the Junction Elite Project.

Lydia will perform the coin toss on No.1 Court on Saturday.

Lydia suffered a brain injury in January 2024 leaving her visually impaired and having to learn to walk, talk and eat again.

Lydia’s mother, Leanne, said: “As part of her rehabilitation, the doctors said to try and get Lydia back into doing things that she was doing before.

"She got taken onto a tennis court and she picked up her racket and all she wanted to do was use her left hand and that’s how she’s got her left hand back, through tennis.”

Also taking part in the ceremonies will be Sophie Kneen, Temi Johnson and Ambrose Caldecott.

Amanda Horton-Mastin, Head of the Wimbledon Foundation, said: “We’re delighted to nominate four fantastic charities supported by the Foundation which are all about making sure everyone can access and take part in sport, and enjoy all the benefits that sport brings.

"We really hope that these incredibly deserving young people enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and that it inspires them to go on to achieve their dreams.”

Prior to The Championships, British tennis stars Katie Boulter and Jack Draper were announced as the first official Wimbledon Foundation Champions and met with the four.