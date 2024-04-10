Dig our your treasures, an auction firm is hosting a free valuation day in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lockdales Auctioneers and Valuers will bring its Valuation Day roadshow to Armthorpe Community Centre, Church Street, Armthorpe on April 18.

Members of the public will be able to take along gold, silver, jewellery, watches, banknotes and collectables for valuations.

Other items which can be taken along to be looked at by experts are collectables, ceramnics, art and pictures, coins, sovereigns, pens, toys, books, comics, clocks, maps, instruments and antiques.

There’s no need to book – you can just turn up on the day.

The event takes place between 9.30am and 1.30pm, with last entry 30 minutes before the finish time.

A spokesman for Lockdales said: “Whether you’re a collector, looking to find a new home for old treasures or have been busy de-cluttering and think you may have something of value, it’s an excellent time to sell.