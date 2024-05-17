DFS founder Doncaster's Lord Kirkham presented with Freedom of the City

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lifelong Doncaster resident and businessman Lord Kirkham was presented with a Freedom of the City Award at a ceremony at the Mansion House in recognition of his achievements, dedication and work to promote the city.

This is the first time since Doncaster attained city status in 2022, a Freeman appointment has been made.

The accolade is the highest honour that a local resident can receive and recognises their achievements and support in the Doncaster community.

Born and educated in Doncaster, Lord Kirkham founded the company that became DFS in 1969.

The company established its National Head Office here, alongside its factories, distribution centres and retail units providing thousands of jobs over the years.

Helping both local and national charities with specialist resources, expertise, and influence, Lord Kirkham has dedicated himself to making a difference to the lives of those in need.

Lord Kirkham’s many accolades include a knighthood in 1996 for charitable service, a CVO from HM Queen Elizabeth II in 2001 and a second knighthood (KCVO) in 2021 recognising his decade’s long commitment and Chairmanship of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award Charity.

Lord Kirkham said: “Doncaster is a wonderful city that I am proud to call my home – to be awarded the highest accolade of Freeman of the City is a tremendous honour and the presentation ceremony surrounded by my family and friends in the beautiful setting of the Mansion House is one that I will never forget.

“I would like to thank all those who have made this possible and with Doncaster always close to my heart, I will never tire in my commitment of championing, promoting and supporting the city and its people.”

Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster, said: “Congratulations to Lord Kirkham on his Honorary Freedom of the City of Doncaster. He is a passionate advocate and ambassador for Doncaster and its people as well as supporting many charitable causes to help to improve the lives of others.”

The Civic Mayor of Doncaster, Councillor Duncan Anderson said: “This is a well deserved recognition for Lord Kirkham for his achievements over the years. His elevation to the status of Freeman of the City demonstrates our appreciation for the things he has done for the city and beyond.”