Formed in 1931, Harworth Colliery FC is based in the village of Bircotes and Harworth.

The club’s first team has played in the Central Midlands Football League North since 2011.

It also has a reserve side, an under 21s and a ladies team, and it now also boasts 12 junior sides including a newly formed U18s, with more teams hoping to be established each season.

The new sponsored kit

Tilia Homes Northern has become the football club’s official away kit sponsor for the 2021/22 season.

Jonathan Wilson, Chairman at Harworth Colliery FC, said: “We are really grateful to Tilia Homes for their generous donation, enabling us to purchase new away kits for the first

team this season, we also plan to use the away kit for our reserves and U21s so the whole club looks the same home and away - something we have not done previously and brings a professionalism and uniformity to the club.

The new kit

"A kit is incredibly important, as it’s what brings us all together, motivates us and makes us proud to be part of the same team.

"Having a local business support us is really meaningful, as we have always been a team for the community.”

Stuart Craig, sales and marketing director at Tilia Homes Northern, adds: “We’re so pleased to be able to help kit out Harworth Colliery FC, support the team, and enable them

to get as much as possible out of their sport.

"They are such an important and central part of the local community, having been formed so long ago, and we’re glad to be able to support them in this way.

"At Tilia, we endeavour to do as much as we can to benefit the local communities we work within. We wish the team every success in the coming season and hope they can wear their new kits and the Tilia badge with pride.”

