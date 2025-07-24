Devastated Doncaster woman blasts bus firm after beloved cat hit and killed

A heartbroken Doncaster woman has hit out at a local bus company after her beloved cat was hit and later died after being struck by a mini-bus outside her home.

Rescue cat Madge suffered serious injuries after being hit by the bus in Wormley Hill Lane between Thorne and Sykehouse last month.

She managed to limp to owner Wendy Williams’ home but died later at a nearby vet due to the severity of her injuries.

“She tried to crawl home and I rushed her to the vet but she died of her injuries,” she said.

Mrs Williams has blasted bus operator David Goodfellow Travel, which operates the 386 service bus between Sykehouse and Barnby Dun over its response to the tragedy.

CCTV captured the moment 11-year-old Madge, who was rescued from Spain, was hit by the bus.

She said: “I confronted the driver and he couldn't give a s***

"I just expected an apology

"I emailed the bus company, sharing some photos and the video but I have had no acknowledgement or apology

"The bus company has no integrity or empathy.”

“It is the being ignored. Not even a sorry, it really hurts.”

Madge was one of seven cats rescued in Spain.

She added: “She was 11 years old and the only cat I know with abandonment issues. She followed us from room to room all day, every day. She had a huge personality and is missed so much.”

The incident took place at around 8.10am on June 28.

She said: “I flagged him down at 10.10am when I returned home from the vet and told him what he had done. He just repeated he hadn’t, so I told him our security cameras caught the whole thing.”

"I am heartbroken at the loss of my cheeky, lively, needy cat.”

Matthew Smales, operations manager for David Goodellow Travel said: “Everyone at David Goodfellow’s Travel passes on our condolences for the loss of the cat.

"Upon reviewing the CCTV footage sent in by the resident we can see the free roaming cat emerged from the grass verge one second before our vehicle collided with the animal.

"There was simply no way our driver could of seen the cat before hand and have stopped a five tonne bus in time.”