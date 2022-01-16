Devastated Doncaster dog owner searching for missing chihuahua

Chihuahua Coco was reported missing on January 15 2022.

His owner is devastated and has contacted local vets and dog pouns to no avail. He is microchipped and on Doglost.co.uk

If seen or found contact Alison Jane on 07484 125905 or 07738 221 519

Alison said: “If you have see him please keep him in sight and ring or text straight away.

“He is usually friendly but he might appear scared now he's lost so please don’t chase after him because a panicked dog makes bad decisions.”

Darcey Edwards added: “Does ayone in Cantley on Adlesworth Road and nearby adjoining roads have cctv or a video doorbell they could please check to see if Coco has run past?

“We need to plot his movements after he got out of the garden sometime between 10am and 2pm on Saturday January 15.”