Devastated Doncaster couple whose baby was stillborn launch appeal for special cot

A grieving Doncaster couple whose baby son was stillborn have launched an emotional appeal to buy a special cot which allows parents to spend precious time with their child following death.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diana and Darren Robinson are still coming to terms with the loss of tiny Jensen Thomas who was delivered stillborn on October 23 at 28 weeks – but want to help others in the same position by purchasing a cold cot for Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The specialised refrigerated cot allows parents vital extra time with their child to “make precious memories” following their bereavement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Said Diana: “When our son was born, they had one but it did not preserve his body for long.

Darren and Diana Robinson have launched an appeal to fund a cold cot for DRI.

"We only got to spend 12 hours with Jensen, our beautiful sleeping son because the cold cot is on its way out.

"Despite this, the 12 hours we got will stay with us for the rest of our lives.

"It gives you time to process and to say a proper goodbye and make memories you'll never get again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We really want to do this so that other families get to say a proper goodbye to their beautiful baby born sleeping.

"The NHS do an amazing job – from the doctors to the midwives to the bereavement team, we just want to help.”

“Jensen’s death broke us so hard, but if it wasn't for the amazing staff at DRI I wouldn't have got to spend an extra few days with our son.

"If just raising one extra of these cold cots means another parent gets to spend time with their child, we would truly be thankful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want his name to live on and if that means a little plaque on the end of that cold cot with his name, it means he will be remembered for life.

“It's horrible but it happens – but as we said if parent gets to spend that little extra time it's worth every penny.”

The couple have set up a crowdfunding page, hoping to raise £5,000 to purchase the cot for Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

You can donate to the campaign HERE