Determined Epworth woman takes on tough challenge for Bowel Cancer UK

A determined woman from Epworth, whose dad died from Stage 4 bowel cancer at only 59, is taking on a callenge to raise vital funds for Bowel cancer UK.

Vic Leeson, 44, is taking on the charity's Step up For 30 challenge and is being sponsored for completing 30 minutes of physical activity every day for the 30 days of June.

Vic Leeson, from Epworth, with her dad Raym, who died from Stage 4 Bowel cancer aged 59

Vic lost her dad Raym, a school teacher from Rotherham, just 33 days after diagnosis in August 2004. Vic’s Uncle, Bob, 58 (her Dad’s younger brother and a retired firefighter from Rotherham), is currently recovering from Stage 3 bowel cancer after being diagnosed in 2017.

Vic said: “Doing Step up for 30 feels such an important initiative to take part in. Every 30 mins in the UK two people die from bowel cancer and this statistic could be significantly reduced with vital research and increased screening programmes. My Dad’s death could have been avoided if screening was lowered to aged 50 – as it now is in the UK thanks to the tireless campaigning by Bowel Cancer UK.” Vic and her family members are now all considered to have a high to moderate risk of developing bowel cancer.

Fundraising Events manager for Bowel Cancer UK, Leanne Richards, said: “We are very proud to have Vic taking on Step up For 30 for us. It’s because of people like Vic we can continue to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer.” Donations can be made to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bcuk-step-up-for-30-2572 site.