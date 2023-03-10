Desperate Doncaster mum launches £100,000 funding appeal for new home for autistic son

Laura Green has made the emotional plea so she can bring 11-year-old son Jacob, who is currently in full-time residential care, to live with them at the family home in Dunscroft.

But Laura and step dad Adam say for Jacob - who is described as “incredibly violent and destructive” because of his autism diagnosis – to live safely, their home will need totally renovating with special facilities including a sensory room.

Launching their Crowdfunding appeal, which you can donate to HERE, Laura said: "I want him to be able to come home, but he can’t live in the house with us so I want him to have an independent extension on the side with a bathroom, bedroom and living room and playroom space.

A funding appeal has been launched so Jacob can live at home with his family.

“He can even have access to his own garden and we can have a separate area for our baby when he’s older, that’s safe from his big bro.

“I can’t stand this anymore, I feel like the worst mum ever for him being in residential in the first place and nothing I seem to do, even though I do everything I can possibly do, it’s never enough.”

She added: “He’s so incredibly violent and destructive.

"He’s needed medication for four years and he’s in full time residential care."

She says that since November 2021, he has been 'kicked out' of three homes and ended up living in five, inbetween emergency placements.

She added: “We gave our home up for him and went into temporary accommodation.

"I was heavily pregnant with a high risk pregnancy so the correct new placement could be found. We thought it had been, but five weeks later they’ve given notice because he’s sent staff members to hospital and smashed the place up.”

The couple have laid out what they need to transform their home for Jacob.

She said: “The extension will be two storey, and will ideally have a bathroom/wet room.

“His bedroom doesn’t need to be large as he can only have a bed but would love some kind of non breakable sensory lighting in the ceiling for him.

“We would like a living/playroom big enough for a sofa, special covered TV and maybe a drop down table just for meals that locks to the wall so he can’t break it.

“The garden needs gutting really and new heavy duty play equipment installed, even just a swing, something to climb or balance on and an in ground trampoline.

“We also need an area fencing off to allow access to a separate safe area for us. We already have a bit of garden fenced off so we just need the access sorting for that.

They would also like a sensory room for Jacob and she added: “I have a very large existing insulated shed that could be boarded out and plastered that would make an excellent sensory room. This is a real DIY SOS to be honest, but just need help on where to go to make this reality.”

